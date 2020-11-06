Diamondrock (DRH) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, William Crow from Raymond James initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Diamondrock (DRH). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 61.1% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diamondrock is a Hold with an average price target of $5.80, representing a 17.2% upside. In a report issued on October 27, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.79 and a one-year low of $1.96. Currently, Diamondrock has an average volume of 1.93M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DRH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. The company was founded by Mark W. Brugger, William W. McCarten, and John L. Williams in July 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.