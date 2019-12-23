Diamondrock (DRH) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Anthony Powell maintained a Hold rating on Diamondrock (DRH) on December 20 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.28, close to its 52-week high of $11.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 55.6% success rate. Powell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Host Hotels & Resorts, Park Hotels & Resorts, and Hersha Hospitality.

Diamondrock has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00, a -4.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 17, KeyBanc also upgraded the stock to Hold.

Diamondrock’s market cap is currently $2.26B and has a P/E ratio of 31.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.25.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. The company was founded by Mark W. Brugger, William W. McCarten, and John L. Williams in July 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.