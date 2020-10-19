Diamondrock (DRH) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Bellisario maintained a Buy rating on Diamondrock (DRH) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 53.4% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Ashford Hospitality.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Diamondrock with a $5.47 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Diamondrock’s market cap is currently $981.6M and has a P/E ratio of 25.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.55.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DRH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. The company was founded by Mark W. Brugger, William W. McCarten, and John L. Williams in July 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.