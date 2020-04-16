Diamondback (FANG) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on April 14, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Diamondback (FANG), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.12, close to its 52-week low of $14.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -16.0% and a 30.8% success rate. Hanold covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Diamondback with a $56.72 average price target, which is an 86.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

Based on Diamondback’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.1 billion and GAAP net loss of $487 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $633 million and had a net profit of $307 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FANG in relation to earlier this year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment involves in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

