Diamondback (FANG) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and J.P. Morgan gave Diamondback (NASDAQ: FANG) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst John Freeman reiterated a Buy rating on Diamondback today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -19.8% and a 26.1% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Black Stone Minerals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diamondback is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.55, a 45.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 3, Siebert Williams Shank & Co also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Based on Diamondback’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $720 million and GAAP net loss of $1.11 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $975 million and had a net profit of $368 million.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment involves in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

