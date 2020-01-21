Diamondback (FANG) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Merrill Lynch and Siebert Williams Shank & Co gave Diamondback (NASDAQ: FANG) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from SunTrust Robinson. Analyst Neal Dingmann maintained a Buy rating on Diamondback today and set a price target of $137.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Dingmann has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.0% and a 37.6% success rate. Dingmann covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Lonestar Resources US.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Diamondback with a $118.43 average price target, representing a 32.4% upside. In a report issued on January 7, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $148.00 price target.

Diamondback’s market cap is currently $14.43B and has a P/E ratio of 12.91. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.03.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is independent oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It focuses on the Permian Basin. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

