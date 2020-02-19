Diamondback (FANG) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Diamondback (FANG), with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.71, close to its 52-week low of $71.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.5% and a 32.2% success rate. Hanold covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Diamondback with a $122.46 average price target, representing a 58.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Diamondback’s market cap is currently $12.01B and has a P/E ratio of 10.75. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.86.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is independent oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It focuses on the Permian Basin. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

