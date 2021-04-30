Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Magnus Fyhr initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) on March 29 and set a price target of $16.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.07.

Fyhr has an average return of 7.1% when recommending Diamond S Shipping.

According to TipRanks.com, Fyhr is ranked #6524 out of 7490 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diamond S Shipping is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.36 and a one-year low of $5.31. Currently, Diamond S Shipping has an average volume of 367.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Diamond S Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. It includes gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel, edible oils, and certain chemicals, such as ethanol under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. The company was founded on November 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.