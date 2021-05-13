Diamedica Therapeutics (DMAC) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Francois Brisebois from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Diamedica Therapeutics (DMAC), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 34.7% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Kala Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diamedica Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.80, which is a 237.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Maxim Group also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.88 and a one-year low of $3.24. Currently, Diamedica Therapeutics has an average volume of 113.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It offers DM199 product which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS), and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.