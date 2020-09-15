Diamedica Therapeutics (DMAC) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy reiterated a Buy rating on Diamedica Therapeutics (DMAC) yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.59.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 46.4% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Diamedica Therapeutics with a $14.00 average price target.

Based on Diamedica Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.47 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.47 million.

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It offers DM199 product which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS), and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.