Diamedica Therapeutics (DMAC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Craig-Hallum and Maxim Group gave Diamedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DMAC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Francois Brisebois initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Diamedica Therapeutics today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 48.3% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Flexion Therapeutics, and Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diamedica Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.80.

The company has a one-year high of $10.88 and a one-year low of $2.88. Currently, Diamedica Therapeutics has an average volume of 141.3K.

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It offers DM199 product which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS), and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.