Diamedica Therapeutics (DMAC) Initiated with a Buy at Maxim Group

Diamedica Therapeutics (DMAC) received a Buy rating and a $14.00 price target from Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.80.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 42.0% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diamedica Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.80, which is a 191.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.88 and a one-year low of $3.24. Currently, Diamedica Therapeutics has an average volume of 113.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It offers DM199 product which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS), and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.