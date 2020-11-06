Diamedica Therapeutics (DMAC) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Diamedica Therapeutics (DMAC) yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.31.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.7% and a 45.1% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Diamedica Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.75, which is a 242.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 30, Guggenheim also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.80 and a one-year low of $1.87. Currently, Diamedica Therapeutics has an average volume of 61.14K.

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It offers DM199 product which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS), and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

