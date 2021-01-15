Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Oliver Reinberg upgraded Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) to Buy on January 12 and set a price target of EUR60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $57.75, close to its 52-week high of $58.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Reinberg is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.6% and a 38.2% success rate. Reinberg covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips, and Qiagen.

Dialog Semiconductor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.19, which is a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR58.00 price target.

Based on Dialog Semiconductor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $386 million and GAAP net loss of $19.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $409 million and had a net profit of $68.2 million.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit products. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive and Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal. The Mobile Systems segment provides power management and audio chips; as well as advanced driver technologies for low power display applications. The Automotive and Industrial segment offers safety, management and control of electronic systems for industrial applications. The Connectivity segment includes short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth, and VoIP technology. The Advanced Mixed Signal segment offers configurable mixed signal integrated circuits (CMICs) ; AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices; as well as LED drivers for solid state lighting products. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.