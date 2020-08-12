Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) received a Buy rating and a EUR52.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz on August 10. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -2.9% and a 49.6% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and PUMA SE NPV.

Dialog Semiconductor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.63, representing a 13.7% upside. In a report issued on July 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR51.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $55.00 and a one-year low of $18.75. Currently, Dialog Semiconductor has an average volume of 375.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit products. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive and Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal. The Mobile Systems segment provides power management and audio chips; as well as advanced driver technologies for low power display applications. The Automotive and Industrial segment offers safety, management and control of electronic systems for industrial applications. The Connectivity segment includes short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth, and VoIP technology. The Advanced Mixed Signal segment offers configurable mixed signal integrated circuits (CMICs) ; AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices; as well as LED drivers for solid state lighting products. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.