Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Warburg Research

In a report released today, Robert-Jan van der Horst from Warburg Research downgraded Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) to Hold, with a price target of EUR67.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $68.26, equals to its 52-week high of $68.26.

Horst has an average return of 7.8% when recommending Dialog Semiconductor.

According to TipRanks.com, Horst is ranked #2482 out of 7283 analysts.

Dialog Semiconductor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.95.

The company has a one-year high of $68.26 and a one-year low of $18.75. Currently, Dialog Semiconductor has an average volume of 1,934.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit products. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive and Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal. The Mobile Systems segment provides power management and audio chips; as well as advanced driver technologies for low power display applications. The Automotive and Industrial segment offers safety, management and control of electronic systems for industrial applications. The Connectivity segment includes short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth, and VoIP technology. The Advanced Mixed Signal segment offers configurable mixed signal integrated circuits (CMICs) ; AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices; as well as LED drivers for solid state lighting products. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

