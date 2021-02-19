Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at UBS

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) received a Hold rating and a EUR67.50 price target from UBS analyst Francois Xavier Bouvignies yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $78.53, close to its 52-week high of $81.05.

Bouvignies has an average return of 47.5% when recommending Dialog Semiconductor.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouvignies is ranked #1885 out of 7329 analysts.

Dialog Semiconductor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.57, which is a 0.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Warburg Research also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR67.50 price target.

Dialog Semiconductor’s market cap is currently $5.68B and has a P/E ratio of 80.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.18.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit products. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive and Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal. The Mobile Systems segment provides power management and audio chips; as well as advanced driver technologies for low power display applications. The Automotive and Industrial segment offers safety, management and control of electronic systems for industrial applications. The Connectivity segment includes short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth, and VoIP technology. The Advanced Mixed Signal segment offers configurable mixed signal integrated circuits (CMICs) ; AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices; as well as LED drivers for solid state lighting products. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

