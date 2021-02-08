Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at DZ BANK AG

In a report released today, Harald Schnitzer from DZ BANK AG downgraded Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $68.26, equals to its 52-week high of $68.26.

Schnitzer has an average return of 49.4% when recommending Dialog Semiconductor.

According to TipRanks.com, Schnitzer is ranked #1130 out of 7283 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dialog Semiconductor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $66.95, a -0.1% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Warburg Research also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR67.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $68.26 and a one-year low of $18.75. Currently, Dialog Semiconductor has an average volume of 1,934.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit products. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive and Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal. The Mobile Systems segment provides power management and audio chips; as well as advanced driver technologies for low power display applications. The Automotive and Industrial segment offers safety, management and control of electronic systems for industrial applications. The Connectivity segment includes short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth, and VoIP technology. The Advanced Mixed Signal segment offers configurable mixed signal integrated circuits (CMICs) ; AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices; as well as LED drivers for solid state lighting products. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

Read More on DLGNF: