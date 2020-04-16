Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After DZ BANK AG and Deutsche Bank gave Dialog Semiconductor (Other OTC: DLGNF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Kepler Capital . Analyst Sebastien Sztabowicz upgraded Dialog Semiconductor to Buy yesterday and set a price target of EUR38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.0% and a 36.5% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, ASM International, and Infineon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dialog Semiconductor with a $43.54 average price target, which is a 42.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, UBS also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR31.00 price target.

Dialog Semiconductor’s market cap is currently $2.22B and has a P/E ratio of 7.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.63.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit products. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive and Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal. The Mobile Systems segment provides power management and audio chips; as well as advanced driver technologies for low power display applications. The Automotive and Industrial segment offers safety, management and control of electronic systems for industrial applications. The Connectivity segment includes short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth, and VoIP technology. The Advanced Mixed Signal segment offers configurable mixed signal integrated circuits (CMICs) ; AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices; as well as LED drivers for solid state lighting products. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.