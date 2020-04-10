Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Deutsche Bank and UBS gave Dialog Semiconductor (Other OTC: DLGNF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Kepler Capital . Analyst Peter Olofsen maintained a Buy rating on Dialog Semiconductor yesterday and set a price target of EUR38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Olofsen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 57.1% success rate. Olofsen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as ASM International, TomTom, and Nokia.

Dialog Semiconductor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.68, representing a 43.9% upside. In a report issued on April 1, UBS also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR31.00 price target.

Dialog Semiconductor’s market cap is currently $2.19B and has a P/E ratio of 7.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.57.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit products. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive and Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal. The Mobile Systems segment provides power management and audio chips; as well as advanced driver technologies for low power display applications. The Automotive and Industrial segment offers safety, management and control of electronic systems for industrial applications. The Connectivity segment includes short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth, and VoIP technology. The Advanced Mixed Signal segment offers configurable mixed signal integrated circuits (CMICs) ; AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices; as well as LED drivers for solid state lighting products. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.