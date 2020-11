Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Kepler Capital and Deutsche Bank gave Dialog Semiconductor (Other OTC: DLGNF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Hauck & Aufhaeuser. Analyst Christian Sandherr maintained a Buy rating on Dialog Semiconductor today and set a price target of EUR52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.00.

Sandherr has an average return of 13.0% when recommending Dialog Semiconductor.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandherr is ranked #3545 out of 7028 analysts.

Dialog Semiconductor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.77, a 36.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 3, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR51.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $55.00 and a one-year low of $18.75. Currently, Dialog Semiconductor has an average volume of 471.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit products. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive and Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal. The Mobile Systems segment provides power management and audio chips; as well as advanced driver technologies for low power display applications. The Automotive and Industrial segment offers safety, management and control of electronic systems for industrial applications. The Connectivity segment includes short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth, and VoIP technology. The Advanced Mixed Signal segment offers configurable mixed signal integrated circuits (CMICs) ; AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices; as well as LED drivers for solid state lighting products. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.