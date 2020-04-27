Diageo (DGEAF) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Oddo BHF

Diageo (DGEAF) received a Buy rating and a £31.30 price target from Oddo BHF analyst Samantha Jeary on April 24. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.53.

Diageo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.50, a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £31.50 price target.

Diageo’s market cap is currently $76.03B and has a P/E ratio of 19.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.25.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on October 21, 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.