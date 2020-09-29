Diageo (DGEAF) Receives a Sell from Jefferies

In a report released yesterday, Ed Mundy from Jefferies maintained a Sell rating on Diageo (DGEAF), with a price target of £22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.10.

Mundy has an average return of 16.4% when recommending Diageo.

According to TipRanks.com, Mundy is ranked #1846 out of 6925 analysts.

Diageo has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $36.20, implying a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a £24.75 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $42.66 and a one-year low of $24.55. Currently, Diageo has an average volume of 8,510.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DGEAF in relation to earlier this year.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on October 21, 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.