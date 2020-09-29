Diageo (DGEAF) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, James Edwardes Jones from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Diageo (DGEAF), with a price target of £24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Jones is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 52.6% success rate. Jones covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as British American Tobacco, Unilever NV, and Nestlé SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diageo is a Hold with an average price target of $36.15.

The company has a one-year high of $42.66 and a one-year low of $24.55. Currently, Diageo has an average volume of 8,510.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DGEAF in relation to earlier this year.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on October 21, 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.