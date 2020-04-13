Diageo (DGEAF) Receives a Buy from Goldman Sachs

In a report issued on April 9, Olivier Nicolai from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Diageo (DGEAF), with a price target of £31.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.35.

Nicolai said:

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung fur Diageo nach zuruckgezogener Unternehmensprognose fur 2020 wegen der Virus-Krise auf “Buy” mit einem Kursziel von 3150 Pence belassen. uberraschend komme dies nicht, schrieb Analyst Olivier Nicolai in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. In China gebe es inzwischen erste Zeichen der Besserung. Auch habe der Spirituosenkonzern eine starke Bilanz./ajx/jha/ Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / 08:00 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Nicolai is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 40.0% success rate. Nicolai covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Davide Campari Milano, and Fevertree Drinks.

Diageo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.03, implying an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a p2900.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $44.05 and a one-year low of $24.55. Currently, Diageo has an average volume of 9,680.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on October 21, 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.