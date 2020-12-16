Diageo (DGEAF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley gave Diageo (Other OTC: DGEAF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Goldman Sachs. Analyst Olivier Nicolai maintained a Buy rating on Diageo yesterday and set a price target of £33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.10.

Nicolai has an average return of 13.8% when recommending Diageo.

According to TipRanks.com, Nicolai is ranked #3702 out of 7157 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Diageo with a $42.62 average price target, which is a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 14, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £33.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $42.66 and a one-year low of $24.55. Currently, Diageo has an average volume of 8,875.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DGEAF in relation to earlier this year.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on October 21, 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.