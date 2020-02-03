Diageo (DGEAF) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

In a report issued on January 31, Laurence Whyatt from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Diageo (DGEAF), with a price target of £35.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Whyatt is ranked #3949 out of 5852 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diageo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.57, a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £32.70 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Diageo’s market cap is currently $93.51B and has a P/E ratio of 24.36. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.38.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.