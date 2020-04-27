DHT Holdings (DHT) Receives a Sell from Cleaves Securities

In a report released yesterday, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities maintained a Sell rating on DHT Holdings (DHT), with a price target of $6.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.32, close to its 52-week high of $8.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 54.1% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DHT Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.10.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on DHT Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $192 million and net profit of $75.86 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $139 million and had a net profit of $11.98 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DHT Holdings, Inc. is an independent crude oil tanker company. It fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC, Aframax and Suezmax segments. The company was founded on February 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More on DHT: