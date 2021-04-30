DHT Holdings (DHT) Initiated with a Hold at H.C. Wainwright

In a report issued on March 29, Magnus Fyhr from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Hold rating on DHT Holdings (DHT) and a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.97.

Fyhr has an average return of 17.7% when recommending DHT Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Fyhr is ranked #6524 out of 7490 analysts.

DHT Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.94, representing a 30.2% upside. In a report issued on April 12, DNB Markets also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $6.60 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.95 and a one-year low of $4.52. Currently, DHT Holdings has an average volume of 2.72M.

DHT Holdings, Inc. is an independent crude oil tanker company. It fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC, Aframax and Suezmax segments. The company was founded on February 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.