DHT Holdings (DHT) Got Some Good News

In a report released yesterday, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities upgraded DHT Holdings (DHT) to Buy, with a price target of $8.60. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 59.8% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DHT Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.93, which is a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.10 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.68 and a one-year low of $4.52. Currently, DHT Holdings has an average volume of 2.61M.

DHT Holdings, Inc. is an independent crude oil tanker company. It fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC, Aframax and Suezmax segments. The company was founded on February 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.