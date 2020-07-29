DHI Group (DHX) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Kara Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on DHI Group (DHX), with a price target of $4.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 51.4% success rate. Anderson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as WW International, Spark Networks, and Medifast.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DHI Group with a $4.25 average price target.

Based on DHI Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $36.63 million and GAAP net loss of $6.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $37.12 million and had a net profit of $1.59 million.

DHI Group, Inc. engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace. The company was founded on June 28, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.