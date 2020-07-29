Dexcom (DXCM) Receives a Hold from BTIG

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Dexcom (DXCM). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $417.79, close to its 52-week high of $446.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.4% and a 51.7% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dexcom is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $466.54.

Dexcom’s market cap is currently $39.4B and has a P/E ratio of 264.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 43.59.

DexCom, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company. The firm engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G4 PLATINUM System, DexCom G5 Mobil, DexCom Share and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F. Burd on May 1, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.