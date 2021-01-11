Dexcom (DXCM) Receives a Hold from BTIG

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault maintained a Hold rating on Dexcom (DXCM) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $388.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 71.3% and a 74.6% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dexcom is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $455.00.

Based on Dexcom’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $501 million and net profit of $72.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $396 million and had a net profit of $45.8 million.

DexCom, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company. The firm engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G4 PLATINUM System, DexCom G5 Mobil, DexCom Share and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F. Burd on May 1, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.