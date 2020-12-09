Dexcom (DXCM) Receives a Hold from BTIG

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Dexcom (DXCM). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $333.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 43.3% and a 66.1% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dexcom is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $450.55.

The company has a one-year high of $456.23 and a one-year low of $182.07. Currently, Dexcom has an average volume of 1.08M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 150 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DXCM in relation to earlier this year.

DexCom, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company. The firm engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G4 PLATINUM System, DexCom G5 Mobil, DexCom Share and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F. Burd on May 1, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

