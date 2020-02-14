Dexcom (DXCM) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and Canaccord Genuity gave Dexcom (NASDAQ: DXCM) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Merrill Lynch. Analyst Travis Steed reiterated a Buy rating on Dexcom yesterday and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $284.88, close to its 52-week high of $295.00.

Steed has an average return of 22.6% when recommending Dexcom.

According to TipRanks.com, Steed is ranked #575 out of 5913 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dexcom is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $286.64, which is a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

Based on Dexcom’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $92.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $338 million and had a GAAP net loss of $180 million.

DexCom, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G4 PLATINUM System, DexCom G5 Mobil, DexCom Share,and Mobile apps.

