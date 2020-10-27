Dexcom (DXCM) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Cowen & Co. and Piper Sandler gave Dexcom (NASDAQ: DXCM) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on Dexcom yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $418.00, close to its 52-week high of $456.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 69.7% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Integra Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dexcom is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $469.00, implying a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Dexcom’s market cap is currently $40.02B and has a P/E ratio of 186.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 29.47.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 145 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DXCM in relation to earlier this year.

DexCom, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company. The firm engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G4 PLATINUM System, DexCom G5 Mobil, DexCom Share and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F. Burd on May 1, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.