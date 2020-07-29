Dexcom (DXCM) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Piper Sandler and Cowen & Co. gave Dexcom (NASDAQ: DXCM) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Steven Lichtman assigned a Buy rating to Dexcom yesterday and set a price target of $445.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $417.79, close to its 52-week high of $446.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 51.1% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Helius Medical Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dexcom is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $444.09, representing a 4.9% upside. In a report issued on July 13, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $450.00 price target.

Dexcom’s market cap is currently $39.93B and has a P/E ratio of 263.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 43.42.

DexCom, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company. The firm engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G4 PLATINUM System, DexCom G5 Mobil, DexCom Share and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F. Burd on May 1, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.