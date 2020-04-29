Dexcom (DXCM) Received its Third Buy in a Row

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.1% and a 49.5% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Helius Medical Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dexcom with a $312.40 average price target, which is a -6.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $385.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $344.55 and a one-year low of $113.63. Currently, Dexcom has an average volume of 1.35M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 134 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DXCM in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Steven Robert Pacelli, the EVP Strategy and Corporate Dev of DXCM bought 8,927 shares for a total of $87,485.

DexCom, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company. The firm engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G4 PLATINUM System, DexCom G5 Mobil, DexCom Share and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F. Burd on May 1, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.