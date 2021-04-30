Dexcom (DXCM) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Dexcom (DXCM), with a price target of $480.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $421.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 59.4% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Organogenesis Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dexcom is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $464.11, representing an 8.4% upside. In a report issued on April 16, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $500.00 price target.

Based on Dexcom’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $569 million and net profit of $355 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $463 million and had a net profit of $92.7 million.

California-based DexCom, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company. The company designs, develops and focuses on commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include DexCom G4 PLATINUM System, DexCom G5 Mobil, DexCom G6, and DexCom Share.