Devon Energy (DVN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After BMO Capital and SunTrust Robinson gave Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Siebert Williams Shank & Co. Analyst Gabriele Sorbara reiterated a Buy rating on Devon Energy today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.16, close to its 52-week low of $19.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -19.5% and a 25.1% success rate. Sorbara covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Extraction Oil & Gas, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

Devon Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.30.

Devon Energy’s market cap is currently $8.58B and has a P/E ratio of 6.92. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.31.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and EnLink. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil.

