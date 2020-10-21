Devon Energy (DVN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Northland Securities and Wells Fargo gave Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst John Freeman maintained a Buy rating on Devon Energy today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.92.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Devon Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.40, representing a 73.4% upside. In a report issued on October 14, Siebert Williams Shank & Co also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.98 and a one-year low of $4.70. Currently, Devon Energy has an average volume of 9.09M.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and EnLink. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

