Devon Energy (DVN) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Devon Energy (DVN), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.4% and a 35.1% success rate. Hanold covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Devon Energy with a $32.40 average price target, representing a 34.8% upside. In a report issued on January 13, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Devon Energy’s market cap is currently $9.4B and has a P/E ratio of 7.59. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.44.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and EnLink. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil.