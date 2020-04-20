Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Thomas Rothäusler downgraded Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF) to Hold on April 17 and set a price target of EUR35.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.14.

Rothäusler has an average return of 8.8% when recommending Deutsche Wohnen.

According to TipRanks.com, Rothäusler is ranked #5884 out of 6484 analysts.

Deutsche Wohnen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.42, a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $47.46 and a one-year low of $30.53. Currently, Deutsche Wohnen has an average volume of 240.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management. The Disposals segment includes all aspects of the preparation; and execution of the sale of residential units from property portfolio as part of the ongoing portfolio optimization and streamlining process. The Nursing and Assisted Living segment markets and manages nursing and residential care homes as well as services for the care of the senior citizens who live in these homes. Deutsche Wohnen was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.