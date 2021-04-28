Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After DZ BANK AG and UBS gave Deutsche Wohnen (Other OTC: DWHHF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Jefferies. Analyst Thomas Rothäusler maintained a Buy rating on Deutsche Wohnen yesterday and set a price target of EUR56.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $54.89.

Rothäusler has an average return of 1.4% when recommending Deutsche Wohnen.

According to TipRanks.com, Rothäusler is ranked #6764 out of 7483 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Wohnen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.32, which is an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Societe Generale also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR52.80 price target.

Deutsche Wohnen’s market cap is currently $18.87B and has a P/E ratio of 11.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.20.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management. The Disposals segment includes all aspects of the preparation; and execution of the sale of residential units from property portfolio as part of the ongoing portfolio optimization and streamlining process. The Nursing and Assisted Living segment markets and manages nursing and residential care homes as well as services for the care of the senior citizens who live in these homes. Deutsche Wohnen was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.