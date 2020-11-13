Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Kepler Capital and UBS gave Deutsche Wohnen (Other OTC: DWHHF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from DZ BANK AG. Analyst Karsten Oblinger upgraded Deutsche Wohnen to Buy today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Oblinger is ranked #3534 out of 7077 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Wohnen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.13, representing a 0.9% upside. In a report issued on November 2, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR50.00 price target.

Based on Deutsche Wohnen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $553 million and net profit of $89.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $426 million and had a net profit of $480 million.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management. The Disposals segment includes all aspects of the preparation; and execution of the sale of residential units from property portfolio as part of the ongoing portfolio optimization and streamlining process. The Nursing and Assisted Living segment markets and manages nursing and residential care homes as well as services for the care of the senior citizens who live in these homes. Deutsche Wohnen was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.