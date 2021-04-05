Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF) Gets a Hold Rating from Goldman Sachs

In a report issued on March 25, Jonathan Kownator from Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF), with a price target of EUR38.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $91.50, equals to its 52-week high of $91.50.

Kownator has an average return of 6.2% when recommending Deutsche Wohnen.

According to TipRanks.com, Kownator is ranked #2631 out of 7423 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Deutsche Wohnen with a $54.19 average price target, a -40.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 15, HSBC also upgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR38.00 price target.

Based on Deutsche Wohnen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.2 billion and net profit of $1.2 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $997 million and had a net profit of $912 million.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management. The Disposals segment includes all aspects of the preparation; and execution of the sale of residential units from property portfolio as part of the ongoing portfolio optimization and streamlining process. The Nursing and Assisted Living segment markets and manages nursing and residential care homes as well as services for the care of the senior citizens who live in these homes. Deutsche Wohnen was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.