Deutsche Post (DPSGY) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Andre Mulder upgraded Deutsche Post (DPSGY) to Buy yesterday and set a price target of EUR31.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.62.

Mulder has an average return of 1.1% when recommending Deutsche Post.

According to TipRanks.com, Mulder is ranked #6087 out of 6562 analysts.

Deutsche Post has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.17.

The company has a one-year high of $39.03 and a one-year low of $20.14. Currently, Deutsche Post has an average volume of 173K.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers. The Global Forwarding Freight segment involves the carriage of goods by rail, road, air, and sea. The Supply Chain segment provides warehousing, managed transport, and value-added services. The Corporate Center or Other segment covers global business services, corporate center, non-operating activities, and other business activities. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.