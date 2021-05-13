Deutsche Post (DPSGY) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Warburg Research

Deutsche Post (DPSGY) received a Hold rating and a EUR53.00 price target from Warburg Research analyst Christian Cohrs on May 11. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $60.00, close to its 52-week high of $63.16.

Cohrs has an average return of 41.8% when recommending Deutsche Post.

According to TipRanks.com, Cohrs is ranked #2062 out of 7501 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Post is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.92, which is a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Kepler Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR38.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Deutsche Post’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $19.12 billion and net profit of $1.3 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.96 billion and had a net profit of $858 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers. The Global Forwarding Freight segment involves the carriage of goods by rail, road, air, and sea. The Supply Chain segment provides warehousing, managed transport, and value-added services. The Corporate Center or Other segment covers global business services, corporate center, non-operating activities, and other business activities. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.