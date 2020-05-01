Deutsche Post (DPSGY) Got Some Good News

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz upgraded Deutsche Post (DPSGY) to Buy yesterday and set a price target of EUR31.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -7.5% and a 37.2% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

Deutsche Post has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.61.

Deutsche Post’s market cap is currently $36.6B and has a P/E ratio of 12.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.37.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers. The Global Forwarding Freight segment involves the carriage of goods by rail, road, air, and sea. The Supply Chain segment provides warehousing, managed transport, and value-added services. The Corporate Center or Other segment covers global business services, corporate center, non-operating activities, and other business activities. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.