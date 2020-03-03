Deutsche Post (DPSGY) Got Some Good News

In a report released yesterday, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital upgraded Deutsche Post (DPSGY) to Buy, with a price target of EUR33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.86, close to its 52-week low of $29.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.9% and a 38.4% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Hermes International, and Dialog Semiconductor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Post is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.06.

Based on Deutsche Post’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $624 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $928 million.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other.